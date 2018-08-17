Looks like there’s a baby on the way! Karine takes a pregnancy test on the all-new ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ on Aug. 19, which throws Paul for quite the loop! Watch now!

Karine, 21, has some news for Paul, 34, on the Aug. 19 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. “If she is pregnant, I don’t know how I’m going to react,” Paul says in a new preview. Karine tells Paul, “I’m sorry,” before showing him what appears to be a pregnancy test. He asks her whether or not the child would be his. She shakes her head. After that, Paul just puts his head in his hands. Now, we don’t have the full story yet, so there could be more Karine’s not saying at the moment.

In a previous episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Paul asked Karine to take another pregnancy test after fearing she may have cheated on him while he was in the United States. Karine was not happy about what Paul was asking because it made her feel like “a whore.”

But we have to talk about some of the other couples. Jon, 34, and Rachel, 33, are finally together in England, and romance is in the air. However, Rachel is a little hesitant about having sex because it’s been a while for her. “The last time I had sex, I got pregnant,” she says. Rachel currently has a daughter with another man. Jon is nervous as well. “This is either going to be amazing or it’s going to be a disaster,” he laughs. Angela, 52, and Michael, 30, are having the time of their lives together. Michael loves that Angela has so much energy all the time. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ET. Stay tuned for more on the show!