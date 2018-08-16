Chris Watts: 5 Things To Know About Man Who Confessed To Killing Pregnant Wife & Toddler Daughters

The husband of pregnant Shanann Watts, Chris Watts, has reportedly confessed to killing her, their two daughters, and their unborn baby. Here’s everything to know about this tragedy.

A pregnant Colorado woman named Shanann Watts, 34, and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, went missing on the afternoon of Aug. 13. Police confirmed late on Aug. 15 that Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, 33, was arrested in connection to the disappearance, while family members revealed that Chris allegedly confessed to police that he killed Shanann and the kids. Here’s everything we know:

1. How did police find out that Shanann and the girls were missing? Police first checked in on the Watts home in Frederick, Colorado on Aug. 13 around 1:00 p.m. after receiving a phone call from a friend who hadn’t heard from Shanann, who was 15 week pregnant. A friend reportedly posted on Facebook that Shanann left important items, like her phone, purse, car seats and medicine for the children, at home, according to CBS Denver. Officials issued an endangered missing alert for all Shanann and the kids on Aug. 14.

2. Before allegedly confessing, Chris appeared distraught over the disappearance. Chris appeared on the Today show on Aug. 15, and claimed the disappearance of his wife and daughters was a “nightmare [he] can’t wake up from.” He said he last saw Shanann in the early hours of Aug. 13 before leaving for work. Chris did admit that he and Shanann had an “emotional conversation” before he last saw her, but did not initially confess to being involved in her disappearance.

3. What did Chris finally tell police? Police were seen searching the Watts home for evidence on the evening of Aug. 15, and CBS Denver reports that Chris confessed to killing Shanann, Bella and Celeste. He also allegedly told police he would show them where the bodies are. In a press release, police confirmed that they arrested Chris and that he was placed in custody at Weld County Jail.

A relative of Shanann Watts provided this statement tonight. The husband is being held by police. https://t.co/My4xSGrxth pic.twitter.com/8DNpr4xLEN — Tim Wieland (@CBS4Tim) August 16, 2018

4. What is he charged with? Chris was reportedly charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of tampering with evidence. He is reportedly being held without bond, according to CBS Denver.

5. He’s faced financial issues in the past. Chris and Shanann reportedly filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2015 while more than $400,000 in debt. However, the case was closed that same year. They were also reportedly sued by their homeowner’s association for financial reasons earlier this summer, and were expected in court on Aug. 24.