Tyga ‘Embarrassed’ Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Discussing His Hairline Surgery: His ‘Pride Is Suffering’

Tyga’s can’t stop thinking about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott talking about his hairline transplant surgery! It’s eating him up inside, we learned exclusively from one of his friends.

The world just found out, courtesy of Nicki Minaj, that Tyga had hairline surgery — and that includes ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her man Travis Scott. Tyga’s not happy that Kylie and Travis could be talking about him behind his back; it’s actually the “worst part about this whole thing,” for him, according to one of his friends!

“Tyga hates that his hairline surgery has become something Kylie is talking about with Travis,” T-Raww’s friend told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s super embarrassed. Aww, poor dude! Nicki accidentally revealed that Tyga had a hair transplant when she was feuding online with ex-boyfriend Safaree. She was dragging Safaree for getting a transplant, and tweeted out that he and Tyga went to the same doctor. Oops! Luckily, Tyga seemed to be amused by the whole gaffe, even if he was being dragged into their relationship drama. He even tweeted out a plug for his doctor!

So, it’s not the fact that he had the surgery that’s bothering him. It’s that Kylie might be sharing a laugh about it with another man. “It killed Tyga that she moved on so fast with Travis; it was such a huge blow to his ego,” his friend said. “And now, his pride is suffering because he knows they’re talking about his surgery. It’s just humiliating.”

He doesn’t need to worry, though. Kylie and Travis ARE talking about it, obviously, but there hasn’t been a mean word said! “Kylie knows how hard it can be to be called out on a really personal level, with private stuff online, so she has to give Tyga props for owning it,” a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie gave Tyga props for how he didn’t try to fire back but instead shut down all the haters. — He didn’t try to hide.” Travis felt the same way.

HollywoodLife reached out to Tyga’s rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.