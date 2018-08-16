Tiny Shows Major Love To T.I. From Backstage At His Listening Party

Tiny is showing T.I. some love on Instagram! The pair may have their ups and downs, but judging from Tiny’s new video, it’s all up for the couple right now!

This is too cute! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, showed up to support her rapper beau T.I., 37, at his August 15 listening party. Not only did she show face at the event, but she was cheering him on the whole way through. She even documented the event like a proud mom, as she watched from backstage! In her Instagram stories, Tiny shared a video with followers showing her rapper husband onstage in front of a large crowd. As he spoke to the crowd, Tiny stood in the wings silently, but at the end of the clip, Tiny can be heard yelling out in support of T.I. as he finished speaking! Tiny is always there to hold her man down!

The on-again, off-again relationship between Tiny and T.I. never fails to keep us on the edge of our seats, but lately the two have been holding a surprisingly drama free romance! Earlier this August, TIP sent a MASSIVE floral arrangement to his wife in honor of their 8th wedding anniversary. “Thank you baby,” captioned the Instagram post where she showed off her bouquet of gorgeous flowers. So sweet! The heartwarming display of love was a far cry from the time that the pair were toying with the thought of divorce.

TIP’s big listening party isn’t the only reason Tiny is so proud of her man! He has also been cast in the soon-to-be released Netflix film, Dolemite Is My Name! “Tiny is so turned on by T.I.’s latest movie role, she thinks it’s his hottest one yet,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s playing an old school 70’s pimp and she think his whole look is fire. I mean the whole look, the polyester suit, the full beard and the afro. Tiny thinks it’s so sexy when she sees pictures of T.I. dressed like that. She instantly gets excited, it’s a fantasy come to life for her,” they added.

Tiny is 100% the definition of ride or die girlfriend! With both stars killing it in their careers right now, it’s nice to see they’re supporting each other the whole way through!