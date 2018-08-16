‘The Resident’ Season 2 Key Art: Conrad & The Crew Are Ready To Break More Rules

‘The Resident’ season 2 is upon us. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the second season’s key art, featuring our favorite Chastain doctors. Check it out!

The Resident returns for its second season on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on FOX, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE key art to hold you over until then. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp), Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson), AJ “The Raptor” Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), and Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) stand tall in the all-new photo. “They don’t care for rules. They care for patients,” the tagline reads.

Get ready to see some new faces in season 2. Jenna Dewan will play the recurring role of Julian Lynn, a medical device rep who can connect with just about anybody. Oh, and there’s going to be a mini Gilmore Girls reunion. Matt rose to fame playing Logan on the beloved series and Tanc Sade, who played Logan’s pal Finn, will be guest-starring in season 2. Jane Leeves will be joining the show full-time as Dr. Kitt Voss, the hospital’s new star orthopedic surgeon.

Malcolm-Jamal and Glenn Morshower, who plays Conrad’s father, will be series regulars in season 2. Conrad’s father, Marshall Winthrop, is sure to cause tension with Conrad and the others. He’s the new chairman of the board at the hospital and has vowed to get the hospital on “firm financial footing.” That’s not going to align with Conrad’s ways whatsoever.

The Resident is really upping the stakes in season 2. In a preview of the upcoming episodes, a massive storm causes the power grid to go down at the hospital. This puts many patients at risk, and everyone is going to have to work together to save as many lives as possible. On another note, Nic and Conrad are happy and thriving in the second season. After the events of last season, they deserve it.