The Miz & Maryse Reveal If They Fear The Reality TV Curse As Show Gets Additional Episodes

‘Miz and Mrs.’ has officially been picked up for 14 more episodes — but are The Miz and his wife, Maryse, worried that their reality show will ruin their marriage? They dished all about it in this EXCLUSIVE interview!

From Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey to Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, SO many famous relationships have faced their demise after being featured on reality television — but Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin are confident that they won’t join that list! “We have been working together for 12 years and we have been through everything through WWE,” Maryse told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 12. “We are stronger than ever! I don’t think there’s anything that could break us.”

The Miz added, “We have a strong bond and I think the number one thing that we do is we talk about everything. We never keep everything inside. We compliment each other so much. I get there is a reality show curse, but there’s a life curse, honestly! I mean, look at the percentage of divorce out there.” Our interview with Mike and Maryse was conducted just days before news broke that their show, Miz & Mrs., was picked up for 14 more episodes to close out its first season.

“Our goal was to make a show that’s not only real and authentic, but also something that everyone can just sit down on the couch and shut their brain off and laugh,” Miz explained. “I think there is so much drama in the world, and negativity, so why not have our drama be comedy and make people laugh? That is what we set out to do and I think we did that!”

Miz & Mrs. currently airs on Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. on USA. The new episodes are expected to premiere in early 2019.