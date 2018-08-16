9 Celebs In Skintight Animal Print Dresses: Rita Ora & More

Rawr! These celebs are showing off their animalistic side and we’re here for it! Check out Rita Ora and eight more celebs who love to show off their sexy wild side in animal print dresses.

We love a girl with a wild side! These celebs are showing off their fun fashion sense by wearing skintight animal print dresses and it’s super sexy! You may have thought animal print outfits died out in the early 2000’s, but nope — the trend is back and hopefully here to stay! Singer Rita Ora, 27, took a super sexy selfie in a cheetah print dress and she looked FIERCE! Rita posed with some cute heart-shaped sun glasses and super dark eye makeup while wearing her waist snatching dress, complete with a thick chain strap. We NEED to add this dress to our wardrobe!

New momma Kylie Jenner, 21, also posed for Instagram in a cheetah print dress, but with a more natural vibe. Just weeks after giving birth to her new bundle of joy, Stormi Webster, Kylie posted a series of photos in this gorgeous sheer cheetah print dress. The stress hugged her in all the right places, but remained flowy at the bottom! The dress definitely did her sexy mom bod justice and proved she’s a total MILF! Kylie wore her hair in a short, messy, bob to complete the looks and looked like she was absolutely glowing in that Calabasas sun.

Jennifer Lopez‘s look at the World Of Dance FYC event earlier this year was “cheetahlicious” to say the least! JLo showed up looking ageless in a super tight, long sleeved cheetah print dress with high, structured shoulders and a turtleneck. She wore her hair slicked back in a tight bun and paired her sexy dress with some sheer black pumps! Who knew you could make cheetah print look so classy!? Thanks JLo for the outfit inspo!

