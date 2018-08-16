Shanann Watts: Body Of CO Woman Found Near Husband’s Work Site After He Confessed To Killing Her

Tragic news! Shortly after her husband Christopher Watts reportedly confessed to killing her and their two daughters, Shanann Watts’ body has been found.

The case in the death of Shanann Watts, the 34-year-old pregnant woman who went missing in Colorado, has come to a grisly end. Hours after news broke on Aug. 16 that her husband Chris Watts, 33, had allegedly confessed to killing her and their two daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, police located a body they believe to be hers near his place of work – the Andarko oil and gas site near their home in Frederick, Colorado.

“At this point we have been able to recover a body that we’re quite certain is Shanann Watts’ body,” Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director John Camper said, according to CNN. “We have strong reason to believe that we know where the bodies of the children are and recovery efforts are in process on that.” As of publication of this story the bodies of the couple’s little girls have yet to be found.

The tragic case of Shanann has gripped the nation ever since she went missing on Aug. 13, after returning from a business trip. The local police tweeted an alert a day later asking residents to be “on the lookout.” The Frederick Police Department posted on Twitter, “On August 13, 2018, the Frederick Police Department was notified of 3 missing persons. Shannan [sic] Watts 34 years old, and her two daughters that are 3 and 4 years old. Shannan is also 15 weeks pregnant.”

Missing Persons – Be On the Lookout

On August 13, 2018, the Frederick Police Department was notified of 3 missing persons. Shannan Watts 34 years old, and her two daughters that are 3 and 4 years old. Shannan is also 15 weeks pregnant. Contact 720.382.5700 with information. pic.twitter.com/TfKtViDMjI — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 14, 2018

Soon after his family’s disappearance Chris played the worried husband and father in several TV interviews he made a public plea for their return. According to his account, he left their house hours after she returned home, around 5:15 a.m. and his wife and children were still there. But he grew concerned when he sent her texts throughout the day and she didn’t reply. Chris told ABC News affiliate Denver 7 on Aug. 14, “[I] hope that she’s somewhere safe right now and with the kids, but I mean could she have [the] van…could she have just taken off, I don’t know, but if someone has her and they’re not safe I’ll want them back now.” But it later became clear that he was the main suspect and police arrested him on Aug. 15. Chris reportedly confessed to killing his wife and kids, according to CBS Denver. He faces three first-degree murder charges and is due to appear in court on the afternoon of Aug. 16.