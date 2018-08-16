GG and MJ are finally coming face-to-face to talk about their problems. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 16 episode, GG and MJ try to work things out, but it turns into a nasty fight very quickly.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, 36, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid, 46, decide to meet in an meditation garden to talk through the issues they’ve had recently. “Even though MJ hurt me, there was a friendship, there was a love before all the hurt,” GG says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Shahs of Sunset. When they sit down to chat, MJ tells GG that she feels a “great love” for her, but she wonders if GG feels the same. GG says yes, but it’s not convincing.

“For me, the turning point was that Reza had a moment where he was happy, and then you threw this shade, and it hurt me,” MJ says. Remember, GG called Reza and MJ for sleeping together. MJ sees the look on GG’s face and says, “This look shows that you don’t give a f**k. I can get ugly, it’s just not my thing.” GG snaps back, “F**king nasty is your thing.” She brings up that MJ brought out Shalom’s ex-wife right in front of her.

“I’m really trying to get my life together. I’ve done everything possible to move on from Shalom, but MJ just keep trying to bring out the worst in me, and that’s not good because loch ness is getting woken up,” GG continues. She quickly gets up from her seat and starts to storm off. “Stop bringing up my husband!” she yells at MJ. When MJ quips, “Take off that ring, honey,” GG flips. She walks right up to MJ and gets in her face.

“Everything that you do in the couple months, I’m going to sh*t on it,” GG promises. “Do you understand? All of it. Because that’s what you f**king deserve. I want to sh*t on all parts of you.” She throws pieces of a plant in MJ’s face. She pulls back her fists and says, “Let’s go.” MJ has a look of pure shock on her face. “What the f**k?” she asks. Will these two get physical?! Shahs of Sunset season 7 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.