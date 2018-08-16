Rihanna Hangs With Shirtless Donald Glover & Fans Are Freaking Out About What They’re Up To

WHAT is going on here?! A new photo of Rihanna and Donald Glover surfaced online, and fans are DYING to know what they’re doing together. Check out some of the theories here!

What do you get when two of today’s biggest stars get together? Well, the possibilities are endless! That’s why fans are buzzing SO hard over this new pic of Rihanna and Donald Glover making its rounds on social media. WHAT could they be up to!? Both stars have dabbled in movies AND music, so there are quite a few theories out there regarding what’s going on. One report is that RiRi and Donald have teamed up for a musical movie, which is currently filming in Cuba. Local media outlets claim that the movie is called Guava Island, and also stars Letitia Wright and Nonso Aonzie.

However, fans have put their own two cents in about what could be going on — like a possible musical collaboration, maybe!? Rihanna is LONG overdue to put out new music, and people think that her comeback single could be a collab with Donald’s music alter-ego, Childish Gambino. This theory is heightened by the fact that Childish Gambino was recently named as a performer at RiRi’s annual Diamond Ball in September, so fans are certain that they’ll debut a possible new song together at the event.

In the now-viral pic, Rihanna showed off her recent weight loss in a colorful, striped dress, and goofed off by putting bunny ears behind Donald’s head. Meanwhile, the actor kept his expression more serious and even went shirtless in the snap. Whatever’s going on with these two, it looks like they’re having a good time!

Other photos from the apparent set showed Rihanna rocking thick braids in various different scenes. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both stars for comment.