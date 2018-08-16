Pete Davidson Admits He Wanted To Marry Ariana Grande The Day He Met Her

Pete Davidson revealed that he already knew he wanted to marry Ariana Grande they day they met. He also dropped hints about their wedding plans in a new interview.

If you live in this universe, then you know that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged very quickly. But it turns out that had Pete gotten his way, the couple would have tied the knot basically the second they started dating. “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’ ” he told GQ in an interview for its September 2018 issue. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.'”

The Saturday Night Live cast member also revealed that they don’t really have any wedding plans as of yet, but that the nuptials are “definitely going to happen, for sure.” Instead of picking out tablecloth colors and composing a guest list, the pair decided to focus on their living arrangements first. Ariana and Pete recently moved into a Manhattan apartment together that reportedly cost $16 million, which, per the comedian, was purchased by his famous fiancée. (Don’t worry, he helps out by stocking the fridge.)

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’ ” he deadpanned. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.'” Their place isn’t fully decorated yet, though. “It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean?” Pete said. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”

At the end of the interview, the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker arrives to pick her fiancé up. As she greeted him, he told the interviewer, “The universe works in weird ways,” before adding, “All I know is that I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”