Nicki Minaj Slams Safaree Samuels Again Amidst Ongoing Feud: He’s Only Famous Because Of Me

Nicki Minaj is making the most of her Queen Radio by going hard on ex Safaree Samuels yet again. Now she’s dissing him that the only reason anyone knows his name is because he dated her.

Nicki Minaj, 35, has been hate tweeting at ex Safaree Samuels all week, and now she’s taking to her Queen Radio to keep throwing shade his way. She claims no one would have any idea who he is if she hadn’t rocketed to stardom in the latter years of their longtime relationship. Not only that, she says that she worked her butt off to keep a roof over their head while he had the nerve to tell her pursuing a rap career was a pipe dream. “He should be apologizing, I’ve done nothing but good for him. You wouldn’t even know who this man was if it wasn’t for me,” she revealed on her Aug. 16 broadcast.

Nicki then railed upon how she had to hustle to support him earlier in their relationship because Safaree, 37 didn’t like to work. “How dare you bite the hand that feeds you. He had a job in Atlanta for one day he came back home and said he doesn’t want to do that job. I said ‘don’t worry I have $1000 in my bank account, I’ll figure out a way to get our rent paid’. This was before everything, we had no couch, we had no bed, our mattress was on the carpet. Instead of going out there and working, he decided he didn’t want to work and I said it’s ‘OK I’ll figure it out. I’ll book a show,'” she continued.

“If anything he should just be thanking God that he has an opportunity to make money and make a way for himself. You wouldn’t have had this opportunity had I not push my pen. And he told me to stop trying to rap. He told me that I was living in a fantasy world and it would never happen. Him, his mother and his sister called me a lazy bitch because I was pursuing my rap career,” she added. Boy did Safaree get things wrong. Nicki was already well on her way to big fame in the later years of their relationship, but they broke up in 2014 right as her career exploded to superstardom with the release of The Pinkprint.

Her comments today are almost tame compared to how she lit into him earlier in the week. Nicki exposed that she paid $10K for Safaree to get a hair transplant but that it fell out. “I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!,” one of Nicki’s tweets read. Then she outed poor Tyga for getting one, adding “Tyga sh*t ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!.” Brutal.