Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Wants Travis Scott To Beat Nicki Minaj On Album Charts: Why It ‘Turns Him On’

Kylie Jenner Nicki Minaj
RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock/MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Calabasas, CA - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hold hands as they head in to Polacheck's for some shopping a few days after her 21st birthday. Could the pair be looking to finally tie the knot? Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner is spotted wearing a gray camo dress as she leaves her hotel in Paris to go watch boyfriend Travis Scott's set at Lollapalooza festival in Paris. She shows off her figure as she hops into her ride. *Shot on 07/21/18* Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.

Kylie Jenner is Travis Scott’s biggest fan! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s hoping the rapper will beat out Nicki Minaj on the charts.

Travis Scott, 26, boyfriend to Kylie Jenner, 21, dropped his album Astroworld on August 3, and it’s skyrocketing up the charts! The “Stargazing” rapper currently holds the No.1 slot on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart for the first time in his career, and his girlfriend Kylie is SO proud. However, with Nicki Minaj’s latest release, Queen, out now, he could have some stiff competition when next week’s numbers are released. Kylie reportedly does NOT want to see Nicki bump her beau off the No.1 spot. “Kylie feels competitive with Nicki Minaj. Kylie likes Nicki’s new album, but not as much as she loves Travis‘s new one. Kylie is fiercely competitive in everything she does, and is anxious for Travis to hold down his number one spot on the hip hop charts,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
It’s sweet that Kylie wants to see her boyfriend and father to daughter Stormi succeed, but she is REALLY invested in this.”Kylie has been keeping an eye on album sales, and online streams since Travis dropped his latest album. Kylie seems even more interested in how Travis‘s album is doing on the charts than he is. She wants Travis to sell more albums and succeed more than anyone else in hip hop, Nicki included,” the source added.
So what does Travis think of all this? He actually thinks it’s sweet! “Travis loves how much Kylie cares, it really turns him on to have her cheer him on. It would mean everything to Kylie if Travis can stay at the top and beat Nicki this week,” the source told HollywoodLife. Clearly, Kylie is Travis’s number one cheerleader!
If Nicki’s album Queen DOES debut at No. 1, she will make rap history as the first female rap artist with three No. 1 albums! She previously hit the top with her second studio release, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012, and her debut full-length album, Pink Friday back in 2011. It’s going to be a tight race for these two!