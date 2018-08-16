Kylie Jenner Wants Travis Scott To Beat Nicki Minaj On Album Charts: Why It ‘Turns Him On’

Kylie Jenner is Travis Scott’s biggest fan! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s hoping the rapper will beat out Nicki Minaj on the charts.



Kylie Jenner, 21, dropped his album Astroworld on August 3, and it's skyrocketing up the charts! The "Stargazing" rapper currently holds the No.1 slot on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart for the first time in his career, and his girlfriend Kylie is SO proud. However, with Nicki Minaj's latest release, Queen, out now, he could have some stiff competition when next week's numbers are released. Kylie reportedly does NOT want to see Nicki bump her beau off the No.1 spot. " Kylie feels competitive with Nicki Minaj. Kylie likes Nicki's new album, but not as much as she loves Travis 's new one. Kylie is fiercely competitive in everything she does, and is anxious for Travis to hold down his number one spot on the hip hop charts," a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kylie has been keeping an eye on album sales, and online streams since Travis dropped his latest album. Kylie seems even more interested in how Travis 's album is doing on the charts than he is. She wants Travis to sell more albums and succeed more than anyone else in hip hop, Nicki included," the source added. It's sweet that Kylie wants to see her boyfriend and father to daughter Stormi succeed, but she is REALLY invested in this.

So what does Travis think of all this? He actually thinks it’s sweet! “ Travis loves how much Kylie cares, it really turns him on to have her cheer him on. It would mean everything to Kylie if Travis can stay at the top and beat Nicki this week,” the source told HollywoodLife. Clearly, Kylie is Travis’s number one cheerleader!