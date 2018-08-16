Kourtney Kardashian Cuts Off Contact With Younes Completely After Split: She’s Done With ‘Drama’

Kourtney Kardashian has shut out Younes Bendjima following their split, according to reports! But is she considering taking him back?

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have parted ways not on the best of terms, and now the two don’t have any type of contact with one another. After Younes allegedly cheated on Kourtney on a vacation he went on right after their Portofino trip, Kourt has wanted nothing to do with him — and is thoroughly enjoying her single life. “Kourtney is doing great,” a source told People. “She isn’t seeing Younes. She is happy being single for now.”

Overall, her experience involving all of the drama she had with Scott Disick has developed a zero tolerance policy for relationship drama. “After all the drama with Scott over the years, she wasn’t going to put up with any drama from Younes,” the source went on to say. “She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself.” So, if you were hoping that the two were ever going to get back together, sorry, but it looks like that’s not in the cards.

While Kourtney has been posting some sexy bikini pics recently, their breakup has not been so easy on Younes. Recently, Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules secretly took a selfie with Younes — unbeknownst to him — at Crunch gym in Los Angeles on Aug. 14. He provided this hilarious caption: “When Kourtney Kardashian dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us at a normal gym. No more Fiji diamond water either. Got to drink that Smart Water now.”

However, it’s worth noting that Younes is thoroughly denying that he ever cheated on Kourtney. “Younes is denying he ever cheated on Kourtney. He swears he has only been loyal to her since the moment they first met and has done nothing wrong,” a source close to Younes told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He still loves her a lot and can’t believe it is over. He has been apologizing, trying to explain any misunderstandings and begging Kourtney for a second chance.”