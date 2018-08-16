Khloe Kardashian’s New Relationship Rule To Keep Tristan Thompson From Cheating Again

While things are good between her and Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian isn’t taking things for granted. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the one rule she’s implemented to make sure her bae’s never tempted to cheat again!

Though it seemed like their love was doomed after Tristan Thompson, 27, two-timed Khloe Kardashian, 34, these two are “in such a great place right now,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. While Khloe has seemingly forgiven Tristan for the betrayal, she hasn’t forgotten about it, and has decided to take steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again. “One of her big new rules for their relationship is that it has to be totally fun and pressure free. Her thinking is that if she can keep things light and sexy the way they were at the beginning of their relationship then Tristan won’t be tempted to cheat.”

“She’s banned her friends and family from asking them when they’re getting married,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and she’s making a big effort to treat him like a boyfriend, instead of her future husband.” Hey, it’s great that Koko has got her family to chill on the marriage talk as a way to make things comfortable for TT, but let’s keep it real: it’s not her responsibility to keep her man from making out with strange women in Washington D.C., as he did back in October 2017 (while Khloe was still pregnant, mind you.)

Well, Khloe’s no longer pregnant and that’s actually helping her mood when it comes to her romance. “Khloe is feeling super sexy again,” the source adds. “She’s amazed by how quickly she was able to lose her baby weight and overall she’s just feeling really good.” While it still is not Khloe’s fault if Tristan cheats on her, even if she was super duper pregnant, it’s good to know that she’s feeling more confident about her body, and that has to be a boost to her relationship.

It sounds like Khloe is trying to keep things simple between her and her beau. That’s probably why fans were raising eyebrows when they saw footage of her at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. Kylie’s bash had color-coordinated cups. People who were “TAKEN” were to drink from pink cups, while “SINGLE AF” folks were to use yellow cups. Those whose relationship is “COMPLICATED” were to sip from green cups, and Khloe was caught partying with a green cup in her hand. However, she squashed the “complicated” talk, saying that she probably drank from every colored cup that night.