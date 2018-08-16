Khloe Kardashian Flaunts 33Lb. Drop In ‘Baywatch’-Style Swimsuit Snorkeling With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian’s body is hot like a chili pepper — and as tiny as one, too! See her ‘Baywatch’-inspired swimsuit that kept Tristan Thompson’s attention in Mexico!

There were many fish in the sea, but Tristan Thompson, 27, wasn’t focused on the fishies while snorkeling on Aug. 15. He was too distracted by his baby momma, Khloe Kardashian, 34! The Mexico sea couldn’t put out the GOOD AMERICAN co-founder’s fire in her red one-piece swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Khloe sizzled in her little red body glove, which Pamela Anderson would’ve gladly borrowed for an episode of Baywatch. It’s stunning that Khloe is actually the iconic sex symbol’s doppelganger, but her 33 pound weight loss has never been more apparent!

Thanks to a low-carb diet and dedicated fitness routine, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced that she lost 33 pounds on her website on July 16. Those are impressive stats, given that she just gave birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12! Khloe’s soaking up the rewards of her hard work now, choosing only to soak in sexy one-pieces. Her famous derriere caught our eye on the Cabo San Lucas beach shore in an almost-identical piece by Eres, wearing a more understated brown color on Aug. 14. After switching up to a bolder red during her Mexico vacay, Khloe’s not here to play anymore! We’re exciting to see even spicier looks for the last leg of her getaway. Let’s see those post-baby abs now!

Khloe has been vacationing in the Southern hemisphere shortly after Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday festivities concluded on Aug. 10. Little sister Kendall Jenner, 22, tagged along with her boyfriend Ben Simmons, 22. Khloe’s beach attire must be inspiring the model, because she’s also been rocking a one-piece in the water. Compare and contrast Kendall’s green “onesie” with Khloe’s last swimsuit for yourself.

Khloe has a diet secret for how she’s lost all that post-baby weight and fit in those snug pieces. Her nutritionist Dr. Goglia is her secret keeper. “Instead of going ‘no carb,’ try a ‘low carb’ diet, which means the diet has a higher percentage of fat and protein compared to carbohydrates,” Dr. Goglia advises on Khloe’s website. “The general rule for these diets is 25 percent carbohydrates, 25 percent fat and 50 percent protein. This tends to be the most effective diet, with 70 percent of dieters having positive, long-lasting results.”