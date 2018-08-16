Kanye West Gets Assassinated Over His Slavery Comments In DJ Muggs’ Shocking Music Video

After seeing ‘Assassination Day,’ the new music video from DJ Muggs’ Soul Assassins, Kanye West may want to rethink running for office. Ye’s ‘slavery was a choice’ comments seemingly get him killed!

“Lyrics, clear the pipes like Drano / Witness pure hate like spit goin’ over Raimo,” MF DOOM, 47, raps at the start of “Assassination Day,” a track from DJ Muggs’ new album, Soul Assassins: Dia del Asesinato. Both DOOM and Kool G Rap, 50, spit bars on the track, but it’s Kanye West’s role in the song’s animated music video that really turns heads. Set in the year 2020, the video shows a hitman taking a job. While driving to a political rally (in a van marked “Leon’s Cleaning Service”) the skullfaced killer passes by a group of demonstrators, pausing to see a man with a swastika tattoo holding a sign reading “Slavery Was A Choice!” At the end of the video, the assassin kills Kanye, 41, in a very graphic fashion. With Kanye’s blood splattering over the word “CHOICE,” it appears that he was killed over those infamous comments of his…

…or was he? The video ends with Donald Trump, 73, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, 65, laughing over the assignation of “Presidential Hopeful West.” Were these two behind the hit on Yeezy? Or are they laughing over Kanye’s death? It’s unknown, but one thing that is known: no one was really laughing when Kanye famously claimed that black people chose to be slaves.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” Kanye said during an explosive appearance on TMZ Live in May 2018. “You were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.”

“To make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will,” he later tweeted, trying to walk the comments back. “My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved. They cut out our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut. … the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea.”

Dia del Asesinato is the fourth album from Soul Assassins, Muggs’ hip-hop supergroup. RZA, GZA, KRS-ONE, Bun B, Goodie Mob, Everlast, and DJ Muggs’ other group, Cypress Hill, have all appeared on a Soul Assassins track. Needless to say, fans shouldn’t expect Ye to join the group anytime soon (though, considering Yeezy’s behavior, who knows? After all, this is the man who wrote “I Thought About Killing You” on his last album.)