Justin Bieber Introduces The World To His New Baby Sister, Bay — See Adorable Pic

A new little Bieber officially entered the world on Aug. 16! Justin Bieber shared the sweetest photo of his new baby sister, Bay, on Instagram, and we are swooning!

Jeremy Bieber’s wife, Chelsey Bieber, gave birth to the couple’s first child together on Aug. 16! Bay Bieber was born at 8:30 a.m., and her dad confirmed on Instagram that she’s a totally “healthy” newborn. Shortly after Jeremy made the birth announcement, his firstborn son, Justin Bieber, took to Instagram to share a close-up pic of his new half sister. “Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER.” AWWW! Bay is totally grinning for the camera in this sweet pic, and Justin seems to proud to call himself a big brother once again (he also has half-siblings, Jaxon, 8, and Jazymn, 10, from one of Jeremy’s previous relationships).

Bay doesn’t know it yet, but she’s been born into QUITE the family…and at a very exciting time! Not only is her big brother one of the world’s most massive pop stars, but he’s also on the road to the altar! The 24-year-old proposed to Hailey Baldwin earlier this summer, just weeks after they rekindled their relationship. Interestingly, it was a different girl who Justin brought to his dad’s wedding in Jamaica in February — none other than Selena Gomez! The two ended their on-again romance at the beginning of March, but they were very much together at the time of the nuptials.

It looks like it will be Hailey who’s around for this big accomplishment in Jeremy’s life, though. The two have been inseparable all summer, and if Justin meets the baby sometime soon, there’s no doubt Hailey will be there, as well.

Now, the big question, of course is — when will Justin and Hailey have kids of their own!? HollywoodLife recently heard EXCLUSIVELY that the lovebirds have already started talking about plans for a family one day. Meanwhile, Justin previously admitted that he wants to be a young dad. Maybe Bay will give them baby fever!