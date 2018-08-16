Ian Ziering Teases ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Revival Series With OG Cast: ‘It’s Just A Matter Of Time’

The wait for a ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ revival may be over, as series star Ian Ziering is giving fans hope that a reunion is coming soon!

TV revivals are all the rage right now, and 90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 might be the next series to get resurrected! 90210 star Ian Ziering, 54, hinted that fans are closer to a reunion than ever before during an August 16 appearance on People TV’s Chatter, when he teased, “There’s always a chance. We all talk, we all have ideas. It’s just a matter of time, I think. There’s so much chatter on social media, so much clamoring for a reunion, I’m sure something will happen.” Ian, who played Steve Sanders in all 292 episodes of the series, also talked about how he’s still close with the core cast and that they have their own reunions off-screen. “We talk, we’re friends, there’s reunions all the time we just don’t display it,” he said. He posted video on his Instagram on July 22, featuring him and former co-star and current Riverdale cast member, Luke Perry, 51. Ian gushed to Chatter how the video, “blew up because people are so excited to see us together.”

The one cast member Ian has gotten to reunite with onscreen was Tori Spelling, 45, after the two worked together on the upcoming SYFY film Sharknado 6. Ian was over the moon about getting to work with Tori again when he told Chatter, “I’ve been friends with Tori ever since shooting 90210. We’re all still close. Getting a chance to work with her again was just a double bonus.” He didn’t say what Tori’s thoughts on a reunion are but its hard to imagine she’d say no.

Ian didn’t offer up anymore tidbits and this isn’t the first time he’s teased a reunion. Back in 2015, he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “I’ll go back and do it, but it’s got to have some type of connection to what I did back then.” A reunion is still up in the air but with the current wave of TV reboots fans might get to revisit the Peach Pit very soon!