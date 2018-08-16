Ian Somerhalder Shares First Look At His New Vampire Character & It Doesn’t Suck — See Sexy Selfie

Ian Somerhalder may be starring in another show about vampires, but this time he’s fully human! See the first look at his sexy doctor costume for Netflix’ ‘V-Wars’.

Once a vampire, always a vampire? The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder is back in the land of bloodsuckers with his new show, V-Wars, although this time he’s playing an actual human! Ian released the first look at his character from the upcoming Netflix show, Dr. Luther Swann, and it seems that the good doctor is hot as hell. I mean, duh. He captioned the pic, posted on Instagram, “Here he is…Dr Luther Swann…Would you trust this man?” Well, he has bloody knuckles and a smirk on his face, so we haven’t exactly decided.

V-Wars is based on the comic of the same name by Jonathan Maberry. It follows Dr. Luther Swann, who is studying a disease that is changing people into vampires. His best friend, Michael Fayne (played by Adrian Holmes, Arrow) on the Netflix show), is one of the victims, transforming into a bloodthirsty monster who rises to become the powerful leader of the vampires. As the disease begins to spread, more and more people are transformed, and society breaks into two factions — the uninfected humans facing off against the vampires. It’s up to Swann to conquer the infection before it ends human life as we know it.

Though Dr. Swann isn’t one of the undead, it’s clear from Ian’s first look at the character that he isn’t missing out on the action. Whose blood is that? Guess we’ll have to find out! Netflix hasn’t announced when V-Wars will be released yet, so sadly, it may be awhile before we see Ian as a sexy, bespectacled doctor again.

Hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? Ian clearly knows that he thrives in a vampire-filled environment, and with The Vampire Diaries ending in 2017, he’s back in the bloody gang. We can’t wait to see this show!