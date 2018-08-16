Hailey Baldwin’s Secret Plan To Keep Selena Gomez Away From Justin Bieber Forever

Hailey Baldwin has pre-wedding jitters, but it’s not about getting married. She’s worried that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have so much history together and she wants to make sure it stays — history, forever!

Hailey Baldwin is ready to get married, and she doesn’t want anything to ruin her special day — especially Selena Gomez, a source close to the model told us EXCLUSIVELY! Hailey’s worried that fiancé Justin Bieber‘s ex will always be in the background, but she apparently has a plan to nip that in the bud: get married ASAP.

“Hailey does not want to put any sort of pressure on Justin to rush this wedding, but it’s hard for her not to wish that they could just get married tomorrow,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels the sooner she can get married to Justin the better, because she’s convinced that saying their vows and making a formal commitment will be the final push [to ensure that] Selena stays out of their lives forever.”

Clever! But why is Hailey so concerned about Selena? It goes two ways: she fears that Selena still loves Justin, and that Justin still has fond feelings for Selena — that’s natural — even though she knows, realistically, that Justin has committed himself totally to her. “Hailey lived through Justin going back and forth between her and Selena for so long, that it’s hard to get out of the habit of thinking about the ‘other woman,'” the source told us.

Here’s the thing. Justin has no idea any of this is happening! That’s because Hailey’s trying to be really subtle about the whole thing. She doesn’t want to rush “sweet and sensitive” Justin to the altar, as much as she’d like to get married like, tomorrow. She’s just nervous, says the source. “Hailey feels like the stakes are high because Selena could always be quietly watching and waiting for things between Hailey and Justin to fall apart again. So the sooner Hailey can [get married], the more secure she’ll feel about their future together, without Selena.”

We get why she might be worried. Selena’s friends just caught her looking at old pics of herself and Justin on her phone, another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! But Justin’s been clear that he only has eyes for Hailey. He’s known that she’s “The One” for a long time!

HollywoodLife reached out to Hailey’s rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.