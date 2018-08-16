Hailey Baldwin Vs. Kendall Jenner: Who Rocks A Tiny LBD Better, Showing Off Gazelle-Long Legs?

Every woman owns a LBD in her closet. Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner are no exception! Decide which model rocked the wardrobe staple better at their dinner parties.

A little black dress (LBD) makes even petites appear to shop in the department store’s “talls” section. So, imagine a super model in this classic number! In close-to-disappearing LBDs, Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Kendall Jenner, 22, gave their respective crowds a show of never-ending legs. But the LBD isn’t just a means to flash some leg. The humble piece serves as the perfect opportunity to flaunt your true ability to accessorize, and the two gave us a competition worth judging! Let’s take a look.

Hailey proved that the LBD isn’t just for wild benders. Her “Christy” dress hails from the retro-inspired brand Réalisation Par. Really, she had no need for accessories when she’s already wearing a diamond engagement ring from Justin Bieber, 24. But her gold hoops, dainty layered necklace and mules were smart choices for a resulting look that was sexy without trying too hard. Hailey wore her ensemble to a dinner with friends at Cipriani Downtown Restaurant in New York City on Aug. 15.

Kendall’s strapless LBD was designed by the Australian label Bec + Bridge. Matching the devilish nature of her dress’s PVC material, she threw on a pair of Prada’s “flame sandals,” made from patent leather. Yes — there were leather flames shooting out of her heels! Prada must’ve been her theme for the night, because she also carried a giant clutch from the luxury brand. The model wisely wore this understated look to Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday dinner at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Aug. 9. Understandable, since a model in a flamboyant outfit would’ve stole attention from the birthday girl. But she forgot one key detail: her gazelle legs! So, she accidentally stole (just a tiny bit) of the show from her little sister anyways.

Given that these ladies were dressed up for two very different types of dinner parties, it’s a matter of personal taste: sultry or sleek? You decide.