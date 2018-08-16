How Ethan Hawke’s Latest Role In ‘Juliet, Naked’ Challenged Him To Accept Change

In ‘Juliet, Naked,’ Ethan Hawke steps into the role of once-beloved musician Tucker Crowe, who is trying to redeem himself as a father. The renowned actor discusses the lessons he learned from his character.

Ethan Hawke, 47, has had an incredible acting career, coming on the scene in 1985 and filling action-packed and dramatic roles ever since. In Juliet, Naked, he takes on Tucker Crowe, a former musician whose personal struggles take him out of the scene in the height of his career, and force him to re-evaluate his choices. As an older man who has stayed out of the spotlight, Tucker focuses on being a father to the youngest of his four children, while living in his ex’s garage and trying to reconcile with the rest of his kids — all from different mothers. “I love playing irascible characters. People who go through change,” Ethan told HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview at the NYC premiere of Juliet, Naked. “Change is so difficult for anybody, and what’s one of the great lessons about being an actor is that you get to act out these exaggerated situations, but they do teach you things.”

Ethan’s Tucker is tough on the outside, but broken and trying to rebuild himself on the inside. Luckily, he gets the push from Annie (Rose Byrne), a woman who he reaches out to after she gives a re-release of his album, Juliet, a terrible review. In ways, the two save each other. Starting out as pen pals after Annie blasts Tucker’s album on her super-fan boyfriend’s website, the pair decide to meet when Tucker travels to England to visit his daughter, who has just given birth. Annie, who decides to break-up with her Tucker-crazed boyfriend, is a timid museum curator from a small English town. While she’s dedicated to her roots, she’s desperate to get out, and even have a child on her own. Unknowingly, both Tucker and Annie find themselves, while getting to know each other, in one of the most touching and eye-opening rom-coms of the year.

