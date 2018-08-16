Dylan Dunlap Hits A High Note With His Powerful New Single “LiarLover”

The singer-songwriter who appeared on Season 8 of ‘The Voice’ has delivered his follow-up single to ‘Clockwise’ & we’ve got the exclusive premiere!

Dylan Dunlap isn’t just penning songs, he’s making music with a meaning. The 22-year-old singer may be young, but the lyrics he’s packing into his self-written tracks hold the wisdom of someone far his senior. Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Dylan always had creative juices flowing through his blood. His father scored films, and naturally, Dylan though that would be his path too. Life had other plans though, and after picking up a guitar, Dylan found himself performing just about anywhere he could, even if that meant busking in the streets. With his go-to “Free Falling” cover on loop, Dylan performed his heart out each day to strangers, until finally, he caught a break! His dynamic track “Microphones & Lights” landed him a spot on Apple Music’s Breaking Pop playlist, and fans of NBC’s The Voice might remember Dylan’s soul-shaking performance on Season 8!

“LiarLover” serves as the perfect example of how Dylan turns his struggles into gold, perfectly encapsulating tough times into his poetic masterpieces. The singer has chosen to use his music as a platform for good, and seeks to break the stigma behind mental health awareness.”I feel like we need to talk about the people who are not in the spotlight,” Dylan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I want to represent the people who don’t feel seen and heard. Dylan even admits that he himself just recently had a doctor place him on the autistic spectrum, and music has been a way for him to not only help himself, but help others. “I have felt alone too, but want others to know, that’s not the case.”

If Dylan is trying to create a sense of intimacy through his music, he’s doing a good job at it. One listen to “LiarLover,” and you’ll feel like Dylan is an old friend, speaking to you directly. There is an imminent warmth to the song – one that Dylan admits is no mistake. “It’s a coming of age song,” he tells HollywoodLife. “I wrote this song about the idea of how both sides are so often misunderstood throughout a disagreement, and sometimes, the best thing to do is just reflect,” he adds. “The song takes you through that journey.”

The pop/rock singer, who looks up to the likes of Coldplay and Mute Math, is under no illusion that there isn’t still hard work ahead though. “I really like the idea of growing and always moving forward,” he says. As Dylan gears up to head out on tour the same day “LiarLover” drops, he can’t wait to connect with fans face to face. “I want to talk to the person all the way in the back of the room,” Dylan says. “There’s a whole family that can be created through this.”