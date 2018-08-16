Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Her Relationship Status With Shawn Booth After Fans Freak They’ve Split

‘Bachelorette’ fans went crazy over the speculation that season 15 lovers Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth split! As promised, Bristowe addressed the rumors with a lengthy explanation!

Shawn Booth, 31, fiancée, Kaitlyn Bristowe, 33, are still going strong, despite the speculation that they’ve split after three years of being engaged. Bristowe addressed split rumors, as promised, during her Off the Vine podcast on Thursday, August 16. “So here’s the truth. I’m in Canada because every single year I have made a promise to myself and my family that I will come up every August and enjoy downtime with the people that I love in a country that I love,” Bristowe said, explaining that family is very important to her.

She continued: “Relationships in general are very important to me. I put relationships first,” she explained. “Shawn did not come up with me because the guy just bought a gym. He bought a business. He has started something huge. He is the most dedicated person I’ve ever met. He’s gonna have to be there for months … We are both so busy and unfortunately that means we’re spending all of this time apart.”

“If you’ve ever been a person who is running a successful brand or business and a person who is doing the same but in a different career path you know times can be tough. You are both always away, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits? No. You love the sh-t out of each other and you work through it — and yourselves to be better. And you know that times aren’t always going to be smooth sailing. … You just have to get through those hurdles and enjoy the good times,” she continued. “Shawn and I are 110 percent committed to each other and, yes, we are still together.”

Bristowe even admitted that she wasn’t exactly shocked over the speculation that she and Booth had split. However, she’s just been trying to do “a little social media cleanse.” She further explained — “To be honest, I didn’t think I would have to do this but also I shouldn’t be surprised. I was on a reality show that showed me getting engaged to somebody. [People] will become invested in us and our love story,” she said on Thursday. “I haven’t been wearing my engagement ring and not even noticing myself people have pointed out that I apparently haven’t been liking his photos on Instagram.”