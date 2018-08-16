Chris Brown Burning With Jealousy Over Rihanna & Donald Glover: Why He Doesn’t Trust Him

Chris Brown is not reacting well to Rihanna & Donald Glover’s pic together! A source close to Chris told HL EXCLUSIVELY about how Chris is ‘paranoid’.

Rihanna and Donald Glover caused a flurry of speculation after posing for a picture together on Aug. 16. While it seems that they might be filming the movie Guava Island together, or doing a rumored collaboration that they’ll showcase at the annual Diamond Ball in September, one person is worried that there might be a secret romance going down: Chris Brown. A source close to the singer told us EXCLUSIVELY that he’s envious of him after he posed shirtless with his ex. “Chris is burning with jealousy right now, he can’t stand to see Rihanna getting close to another guy,” our source said. “But it’s extra hard because Donald is not just any good looking guy, he’s also super talented.”

However, that’s not to say that Chris doesn’t think Donald isn’t talented. “Chris is actually a fan of Donald’s, or he was a fan before he found out that Rihanna and him were working together,” our source went on to say. “Now he’s just envious and imagining the worst.”

When it comes down to it, Chris can’t help but think something is going on between the two. “Chris is being totally paranoid because Donald isn’t even single,” our source added. “But Chris doesn’t trust any guy around Rihanna, including Donald, because he fully believes that any man getting close to her is going to want to get with her. Chris says Rihanna’s just so damn sexy that no man could resist her.”

