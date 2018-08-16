Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin & More Couples Engaging In PDA In Water

Why can’t you cool off while you heat things up? Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and plenty of other celeb couples love to get their PDA on while swimming in the ocean or taking a dip in the pool.

A couple’s vacation wouldn’t be complete without some PDA in the water. If you don’t believe me, then just look at the pics from Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s Puerto Vallarta getaway. Just days after the 34-year-old reality star celebrated her sister Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday without her man, the pair met up in Mexico for a trip with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons. While hitting the pool together, Khloe and Tristan heated things up by kissing in front of everyone as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrapped her arms around her baby daddy.

Of course, one couple does not a trend make. Thankfully Justin Bieber is a huge fan of kissing people while submerged in water. Earlier this summer, he and fiancée Hailey Baldwin got into a hot tub together for a personal photoshoot. The “No Brainer” singer then shared one of the photos to his Instagram, which showed him and Hailey locking lips while sopping wet. Justin posted the image without a caption, because well, it didn’t really need one. We get it. They’re in loooove.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 13, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT

Another photo from the same day also shows Justin cuddling the model with his back to the camera and her arm around his shoulder. Clearly the place to get your PDA on is anywhere where your fingertips can also get a bit pruney in the process. Check out the gallery above to see more famous couples who’ve locked lips in pools, hot tubs, lakes, and the ocean.