Aretha Franklin Dead: Paul McCartney, Carole King & More Music Legends Mourn The Queen Of Soul

Celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Aretha Franklin after a reported longtime battle with pancreatic cancer. The queen of soul was 76. See the emotional tributes from Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, Barbara Streisand and more.

Aretha Franklin passed away at home in her native Detroit at the age of 76, according to reports. The legendary singer had suffered a longtime battle with pancreatic cancer. As fans continue to mourn the queen of soul, celebrities all over are posting emotional messages and thanking Franklin for the joy she brought to their lives through her music. See reactions from Barbara Streisand, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more, below.

Carole King, who co-wrote Franklin’s mega-hit, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” posted the song, alongside her tweet: “What a life. What a legacy! So much love, respect and gratitude. R.I.P.” Paul McCartney tweeted a throwback photo of Franklin in white feathers, writing: “Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul”.

Fellow singing legend, Diana Ross paid tribute to Franklin on Twitter, writing, “There is a bright FLAME about to go out , ONLY GOD KNOW WHEN Say a prayer and let her go -deep Breath”. An emotional Patti LaBelle wrote: My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now”. Another legend in her own, Barbara Streisand posted a photo with Franklin tweeting: “This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world”.

Heartfelt messages continue to pour in from celebrities all around the globe:

Elton John wrote in a series of tweets: “The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for @ejaf at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists.”

Christina Aguilera tweeted: “Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul”.

Ryan Seacrest posted a photo alongside Franklin writing: “The @AmericanIdol fam had the great privilege of working with the iconic Aretha Franklin for a special ep in Detroit. The world will miss her as she’s left an indelible mark on our culture. Her artistry & music will move & inspire us forever. Rest in peace to the Queen of Soul.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda also wrote: “Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it. Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever”.

Idina Menzel tweeted: “Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life.”

Bernadette Peters tweeted: “RIP ARETHA. There Will never be another ..Thank you for giving us all of you!!”

John Legend tweeted: “Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I’ve ever known.”

Shonda Rhimes tweeted: “Aretha.”

Cheryl Crow tweeted: “Love and prayers for Aretha Franklin. The most soulful angelic voice that ever was. You are the queen and we love you”.

Missy Elliot tweeted: “My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…”

Franklin was reportedly surrounded by friends and family when she passed. Her family released a statement, saying, “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”

Aretha had reportedly been undergoing hospice care at her home for the last several months. Our thoughts are with Aretha Franklin, as well as her friends and family during this difficult time.