Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Jason Hoppy Accuses Her Of ‘Dangerous Parenting’ After Dennis’ Death

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy is reportedly using Dennis Shields’ death against her. Find out about the new custody fight that erupted on Aug. 16.

Well, that was a low blow. Bethenny Frankel, 47, and ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 47, went back to court on Aug. 16. Apparently, Jason wasn’t too happy about their ongoing custody battle over daughter Bryn Hoppy, 8, according to a Us Weekly court room source. Jason used the Aug. 10 death of Bethenny’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields as his go-to defense. “It was reported that he died of an Oxycodone overdose…Our concern is while his death is very sad, this raises serious concerns about Ms. Frankel’s parental judgment,” Jason’s lawyer Robert Wallack told Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz, which the news outlet then confirmed.

The lawyer leveraged his argument with the nature of Dennis’ death to sell a “dangerous drug addict” story. “Dennis Shields spent a great deal of time with Bryn and even cared for Bryn at times when Ms. Frankel wasn’t around,” the laywer went on. “Considering Mr. Shields’ addiction, what does that say about Ms. Frankel’s parenting that she would allow this person to care for her daughter? This doesn’t just constitute a lapse in judgment, this was just downright dangerous parenting.”

Jason’s lawyer then used a RHONY episode to attack Bethenny. “There was a recent episode in which she appeared to be intoxicated…She was running around without clothes on and then she passed out and it was said she passed out from mixing Ambien with alcohol,” he reportedly added. He then said Bethenny may have “some type of substance-abuse problem” and requested the court to drug test her. Even the judge thought the claims were vicious, because he reportedly said, “now you’re throwing ‘grenades.'” According to the outlet’s source, Jason and his team didn’t start throwing “grenades” until Bethenny requested another trial after today, and the judge granted her wish.

“Jason and his team were OK with Bethenny as a mom when they walked into the courtroom, but then once Bethenny got what she wanted, they didn’t think she was a good mom,” the source revealed. The Real Housewives of New York City star filed in December for “another trial to gain primary custody” over Bryn, the source added, and said the next trial will be in March. Following the parents’ split in 2012, they’ve already battled in court for over three years due to “custody and financial battles” before finalizin divorcing in July of 2016, the outlet reported.

