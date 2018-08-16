Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Jason Hoppy Accuses Her Of ‘Dangerous Parenting’ After Dennis’ Death
Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy is reportedly using Dennis Shields’ death against her. Find out about the new custody fight that erupted on Aug. 16.
Well, that was a low blow. Bethenny Frankel, 47, and ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 47, went back to court on Aug. 16. Apparently, Jason wasn’t too happy about their ongoing custody battle over daughter Bryn Hoppy, 8, according to a Us Weekly court room source. Jason used the Aug. 10 death of Bethenny’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields as his go-to defense. “It was reported that he died of an Oxycodone overdose…Our concern is while his death is very sad, this raises serious concerns about Ms. Frankel’s parental judgment,” Jason’s lawyer Robert Wallack told Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz, which the news outlet then confirmed.
The lawyer leveraged his argument with the nature of Dennis’ death to sell a “dangerous drug addict” story. “Dennis Shields spent a great deal of time with Bryn and even cared for Bryn at times when Ms. Frankel wasn’t around,” the laywer went on. “Considering Mr. Shields’ addiction, what does that say about Ms. Frankel’s parenting that she would allow this person to care for her daughter? This doesn’t just constitute a lapse in judgment, this was just downright dangerous parenting.”