Are you ready to get an up close and personal look at Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ life? HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering a new trailer of their show, ‘Ashlee+Evan,’ which premieres Sept. 9. Watch now!

Ashlee Simpson, 33, and Evan Ross, 29, are totally #RelationshipGoals. In this EXCLUSIVE trailer of the all-new series Ashlee+Evan, we’re getting a glimpse into the private lives of one of Hollywood’s best couples. But they go through their fair share of challenges as they try to juggle their family and making their first duet album. “I do not want to have my first song that we put out be that,” Ashlee says in the EXCLUSIVE trailer. Evan opens up to Ashlee’s dad, Joe Simpson, 66, and admits, “I can tell that she is pulling back.” During an tense car ride together, Ashlee tells Evan: “We’re just not on the same page about that.”

Evan also gets emotional talking about his father, who passed away when Evan was just 15 years old while climbing in South Africa. Evan cries while discussing his late father and admits that he misses him. Despite their struggles, Ashlee and Evan always have each other. Their love is so strong. In the final moments of the trailer, Ashlee and Evan are making out in their pool. Evan jokes, “Alright, guys. Now it’s time y’all to leave.”

The couple is always living in the moment, especially as their adorable daughter, Jagger, 3, grows. Ashlee also has a son, Bronx, 9, with ex Pete Wentz. “I think the world is needing love right now,” Evan says. Ashlee and Evan are the proudest parents as Jagger learns how to ride a bike. Prepare for your heart to melt. When Jagger tells her daddy that she loves him, it’s the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

Ashlee+Evan will premiere Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on E! with an hour-long episode. The premiere will be followed by five half-hour episodes in subsequent weeks that follow the couple’s busy life.