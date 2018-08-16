Ariana Grande Hits The Streets With James Corden In Latest ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Segment

She’s back! Ariana Grande made her return to ‘Carpool Karaoke’ on August 15, and her latest sing-along with James Corden was even funnier than the first. We’ve got the video.

Ariana Grande, 25, once again took a drive around Los Angeles with her good pal James Corden, 39, for a new segment of Carpool Karaoke, and of course, the pair did not disappoint. While the singer had a bandage over her left hand, her massive $93K diamond engagement ring from fiance Pete Davidson was on display. The dynamic duo went for a spin as they sang a plethora of Ariana’s best hits, and they slayed each one. They first dove into “Dangerous Woman” and kicked the car party off on a high note. The pair were in perfect harmony with Ari doing some of her legendary vocal runs.

Next up was “Side to Side”, and Ariana sounded flawless, per usual and the two adorably car-danced along to the tune. She then did an absolutely killer Celine Dion impression, not just her perfect singing but the way she fawns over the audience with her French-Canadian accent. Ariana was sure to sing a few hits off her forthcoming album, Sweetener, as well. James lent Ari a helping hand for her rendition of “God is a Woman,” and honestly, the guy killed it. Someone get James a record deal!

The pair then hit up a shining performance of her lead single “No Tears Left To Cry,” then revealed their mutual love of Broadway hits. The two broke into “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors. Holy cow that girl has a such a voice! She really needs to break into the theater because it was amazing.

On tonight's #ArianaCarpool, @JKCorden does his best @ArianaGrande vocal run and — look, the important thing is that he tried, ok? Catch their unforgettable ride tonight at 12:37/11:37c on CBS! pic.twitter.com/gpzqvD1Pab — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) August 16, 2018

Two nights before Ariana’s Carpool Karaoke episode premiered, the star hit TV screens across America in a surprise appearance on James’ show! Hilarity ensued when Ari and James decided to grace the world with a Titanic themed musical number featuring covers of memorable hits past and present. The dynamic duo danced around the set of his show while belting out hits like “Rich Girl” by Hall & Oates, and “Just Dance” from Lady Gaga. The pals seemed to be completely in sync throughout the five minute clip and had us wondering – HOW long did they practice this number for?! Somehow, through the dramatic and incredibly theatrical performance, Ariana still managed to hit every note. Bow down to a queen!

We seriously can’t get enough of Ariana’s shenanigans with her pal James. Be sure to watch the full clip of their latest Carpool Karaoke episode above!