Angelina Jolie Reportedly Turning Kids Against Brad Pitt: Some ‘Don’t Even Want To See Him’

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle rages on, she has reportedly cast a spell over their six children, ‘influencing’ them to the point where half don’t even want to see him anymore!

In a move straight out of Maleficent, Angelina Jolie, 43, has reportedly cast a spell over her kids to turn them against their father, Brad Pitt, 54. Angelina continues to “exert influence” over their family — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12. and the 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – to the point where Brad is struggling to connect with his kids, sources close to the case tell TMZ. It’s at a point where “some…don’t even want to see him.” Supposedly, the three boys – Maddox, Pax and Knox – are the ones “who have been influenced the most,” while the girls are more open to seeing Brad.

So, even though Brad has been granted more time with his kids, it doesn’t really do him any good if half would rather be spending time with their mom, right? Until the next court hearing, reportedly scheduled on Aug. 21, Angelina must let Brad have “four hours every other day on school days and twelve hours every other day on non-school days,” according to documents obtained by The Blast. A review hearing is scheduled to put further interim orders” in place while the custody evaluation is completed.

No matter what Angelina allegedly does, Brad won’t take it lying down. He had his five youngest kids at his home from July 21 to 29, and he “loved” how it felt being a family again. If Angelina wants to go to war over custody, Brad is willing to fight tooth and nail with his ex. After the accusations of him not paying substantial child support, he’s so done playing “Mr. Nice Guy.”

Angelina’s attempts to sway her children might come back to bite her. Remember how the Superior Court of Los Angeles County ruled in June how “not having a relationship with their father is harmful” to Brad’s kids? It was that decision that set up the custody arrangement for the summer. As attorney David Pisarra EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, Angie further interfering in Brad’s attempt to bond with his kids is “abusive behavior,” and the court can decide to hand custody over to Brad while ordering Angie to go to therapy to realize how she’s “abusing their children.”