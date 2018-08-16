Angelina Jolie Wannabe Posts Bizarre Photo With Gaunt Face, Massive Lips & Zombie Eyes

Angelina Jolie’s look-alike Sahar Tabar posted heavily photoshopped pics of her with zombie eyes & an extremely gaunt face! See the unsettling photos here!

Well, this is strange. Angelina Jolie‘s infamous look-alike Sahar Tabar, who reportedly underwent 50 surgeries in order to look like the Academy Award-winning actress, just shared pics of herself with zombie eyes and enlarged lips. On top of that, the Instagram personality also appeared to look dangerously gaunt. However, it’s worth noting that the pics appear to be heavily photoshopped and Sahar is known to frequently wear contacts. Check out the full pic below!

We reported earlier how in addition to her dozens of surgeries, Sahar has also reportedly lost 88 pounds in her efforts to look like Angelina. And back in December, Sahar posted a video on her Instagram that quickly went viral. In a video of her using Kylie Jenner‘s lip kit, Sahar first showed off the box before taking out the mauve shade and trying it on. Needless to say, her makeup tutorial got millions upon millions of views.

Sahar previously scrubbed all of the pics of herself before her surgeries from her social media, but that doesn’t mean they’re not still to be seen on Twitter. However, despite her clear transformation, the 20-year-old Iranian told her followers that she did not have as many surgeries as previously thought. “I must say I only had [indeterminate number of] surgery, not 50 surgeries, and foreign sites and channels were very biased in the way they talked about my photos,” she wrote. “I thought these people are probably living in the 18th century and they haven’t seen or heard of technology or makeup and they are really surprised.”

بودن باهام كل تهران..!👅🤘🏻 A post shared by سحرتبر..!👾🤘🏻 (@sahartabar_official) on Aug 14, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics Sahar shares with her followers. In the meantime, check out all of her photos in our gallery above!