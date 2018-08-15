‘World Of Dance’ Live Blog: Claws Are Out For The Final Round Of Duels

Do you believe this is the fifth and final round of Duels?! Tonight is the night we find out the rest of the dancers going to Final Cuts next week! Follow along on the HollywoodLife Live Blog!

First to kick off the last round of Duels was Victoria Caban who chose to go up against ballroom babes Daniel and Mishella! Recall, Victoria blew the judges away with her stunning Flamenco and love for her home of Puerto Rico. When it came time to take the stage, Victoria gave a sultry performance in her yellow look to Camila Cabello‘s “Havana.” The young star whipped out her fan for her Flamenco and was an absolute queen! Talk about bringing Flamenco mainstream! The judges loved the fiery performance, especially J.Lo who screamed for her throughout!

Mishella and Daniel were equally as impressive in their hot pink looks! The mini-Derek Hough was perfect in his footwork and Mishella and he showed off their talent while dancing to “Sax” by Fleur East. In the end, Victoria came out on top with a 94! We’ll see her in the finals!

Tha Most, were picked by their hometown buddies, S-Rank for an epic duel! S-Rank totally blew the judges away during their Qualifiers, while they thought Tha Most lacked some energy, but made it through. First up was S-Rank, whose epic choreography and sharp, in sync movements, blew the roof off the place! Dancing to “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” the crew had the crowd chanting their name by the end. They were so great, the judges felt that they literally heard the song through their dance, instead of the other way around. “That was a clinic of musicality!” Derek Hough exclaimed. “Off the charts.”

Well, Tha Most had to take the stage after that performance, but they came out strong with a fiery duel. One of the dancers even mocked S-Rank for their “yo yo hat” bit. However, at one point things got a bit sloppy and one of the dancer’s tricks didn’t land properly. Ne-Yo felt the crew was upbeat and their energy was better than last time, but Derek noticed the lack of musicality (Derek and his musicality… always!) Plus, each judge picked up on the little hiccup with the trick. When it came to scores, S-Rank clearly wowed the judges with a 94.3 total, while Tha Most received an 85. We’ll be seeing S-Rank in the Final Cuts!

For the next junior Duel, Josh & Taylor tapped Second to None to go against. Remember Josh & Taylor did an insane chair dance for their Qualifiers, while Second to None was a tap trio the judges said were the best they had seen on the Qualifiers stage! Second to None took the stage first, dancing to MKTO’s “Classic.” They added in the flip that the judges asked for, bringing their A-Game to the competition. The trio brought out boards to the front of the stage and showed their amazing, dynamic talent. The judges were impressed, especially with the flip,

Josh & Taylor danced a twisted and stunning performance, that was once again filled with emotion and brought the judges to their feet. Telling a story of love lost while dancing to “I Have Never Loved Someone” by My Brightest Diamond. “So intricate, so intelligent,” Derek said, before of course, complimenting their musicality. Second to None received an 86.3, while Josh & Taylor stunned with a 92.3! We can’t wait to see what they bring to the Cuts!

L&J dueled again DNA and it was a tough one for the duos! L&J brought their passion to the stage once more with a rockstar-esque dance to “I Like The Way You Move.” The pair even did a rendition of the Dirty Dancing lift and it was epic! What a performance! Then, DNA stunned on the stage with an energetic performance to Tina Turner‘s “Rolling On A River.” With fun flips and turns and insane footwork, the duo were high energy and the judges were into it. Recall, last year in Duels, the pair had a flub, so it was great for them to redeem themselves! L&J were met with some lower scores than last time, receiving a total of 86. DNA impressed with high 80s, totaling an 88.3! They totally redeemed themselves! We’ll see them next round!