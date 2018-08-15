‘AGT’: Why Simon Cowell & Heidi Klum Agree That Courtney Hadwin, 14, Could Be The Winner

Could 14-year-old Courtney Hadwin win it all on ‘AGT’? In new interviews after the Aug. 14 live show, judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum couldn’t stop talking about Courtney when thinking of possible winners!

Singer Courtney Hadwin, 14, stunned the judges once again with her stellar performance of James Brown’s “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” on the first night of the America’s Got Talent live shows on Aug. 14. HollywoodLife got the scoop from judges Simon Cowell, 58, and Heidi Klum, 45, about their thoughts on the 14 acts we saw in round one. Simon already has an inkling about who could win it all!

“I have a feeling, yes! This year, two in particular, maybe three, actually! I don’t want to jinx it,” Simon told HollywoodLife and other reporters. “I don’t want to give too much away, but I think there were a couple performers tonight, particularly the girl at the end… Courtney. She’s amazing! You don’t see that very often, and she is 14 years old.”

Heidi’s not sure whether or not we’ve seen the winner on the live shows (yet) since she’s been wrong about her predictions in past, but she is well aware that Courtney is insanely talented. She noted that Courtney is “amazing” at such a young age. “She’s so unique,” Heidi said to reporters. “She’s so different.” But it’s not up to the judges now. It’s up to America. “We’ve done a good job in finding variety,” she said. “That’s what we do. Otherwise, it’s boring if it’s all singers or it’s all musicians. We try to keep it entertaining for the many different kind of acts. But it’s always interesting to see who America votes for.”

Courtney, who hails from England, continues to wow everyone with her powerful vocals. She’s already a clear frontrunner to win season 13. AGT has never had a voice quite like hers! America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.