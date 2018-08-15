Teyana Taylor Slams Jeremih & Drops Out Of ‘Later That Night’ Tour: I’ve Been ‘Extremely’ Mistreated

Oh no! Teyana Taylor revealed that she’s leaving Jeremih’s Later That Night Tour after allegedly being ‘extremely mistreated.’ She then went on to slam the singer as a ‘diva.’

Teyana Taylor has had enough of touring with Jeremih. The 27-year-old singer revealed on Twitter that she was leaving the Later That Night tour, which began earlier this month on Aug. 3. “I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note i will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour,” she tweeted, before apologizing to fans who bought tickets to see her and promised she would make sure they were all refunded.

But she didn’t stop there. Teyana went on to slam Jeremih directly, calling him “lazy,” “sneaky,” and “jealous,” before claiming he’s “done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair.

She also claimed that even though she was the supporting act, people really showed up just to see her. “They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night!” she tweeted.

The next scheduled stop on the tour was scheduled for Aug. 16 at the Phoenix Concert Theater in Toronto, Ontario.

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Teyana Taylor and Jeremih for comment.