Taylor Smith: Teen Who Pushed Friend Off 60ft Bridge Apologizes In First Interview: I Feel ‘Really Bad’

An apology might not make this all better. Authorities have identified the teen that shoved a friend off a three-story bridge, and though she says she feels bad for doing it, she might be facing charges!

The viral video showing Taylor Smith, 18, pushing Jordan Holgerson, 16, off a bridge at Moultan Falls Region Park in Washington state is chilling, especially when hearing the sickening “thud” when Jordan hits the water. The younger teen came so close to dying on Aug. 7, and the incident has left Taylor feeling absolutely remorseful. Taylor – who has left her home because she’s been receiving threats over the shove — told NBC News in a text that she’s apologized to Jordan and that she feels “really bad about what happened.”

What happened was that on Aug. 7, Taylor sent Jordan plummeting more than sixty feet into the river below. The fall left the sixteen-year-old girl with six broken ribs, two punctured lungs, multiple internal injuries and a mass behind her windpipe, which makes it hard for her to breathe. “I could’ve died easily,” she said in an interview from the hospital.

“When you’re falling that high, from that height, the water is like concrete,” trauma surgeon MaryClare Sarf said, adding that when the fall is three times a person’s height, there’s a 50% chance of death. The fall from the Moutlan Falls bridge was more than three-times Jordan’s height, so the young woman is extremely lucky that she survived the fall.

“My daughter’s gonna have a long road to recovery, “ Jordan’s mother, Genelle Holgerson, said before authorities identified Taylor as the shover, per WGME, “and I think that she should probably just turn herself in – realize what she did wrong. This is not okay. She could have killed my daughter.” Authorities did say that Taylor “has been cooperating with investigators. The case will be forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutors office for appropriate charging.”

Police are now publicly identifying the person who pushed a teenager off a 60-foot bridge in Washington state. pic.twitter.com/PFMC4TeUTA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 15, 2018

While the bridge is a popular summer destination for the area, there is a sign instructing people that it’s illegal to dive off the bridge. Still, people do it and still, people get hurt. A 47-year-old man from Vancouver was injured when jumping off the bridge in 2017. “You’ve got to land in there just right or you can get hurt,” Fire Chief Ben Peeler told The Columbian. “Every summer we have a couple of people out there who get hurt, and people do drown.”