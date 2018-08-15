Taylor Smith Could Face A Year In Jail For ‘Recklessly’ Shoving Girl Off Bridge — Attorney Explains

Pushing someone off a bridge is serious business. Taylor Smith shoved a teenage acquaintance 60 feet to a river below, causing serious injuries to the girl. Now she could face a year in jail.

The viral video showing Taylor Smith, 18, pushing Jordan Holgerson, 16, off a bridge at Moultan Falls Region Park in Washington state shocked the world. She later said that she felt bad about her actions, but that doesn’t erase the fact that she caused the terrified teen to suffer six broken ribs, two punctured lungs, multiple internal injuries and a mass behind her windpipe when her body hit the river 60 feet below as if it was made of concrete. Taylor’s completely reckless action was caught on tape and now she could face jail time for shoving poor Jordan off the bridge.

“If prosecutors elect to charge Ms. Smith, I think the most likely charge would be ‘Reckless Endangerment-2nd Degree’ under RCW 9A.36.050. The definition is ‘A person is guilty of reckless endangerment when he or she recklessly engages in conduct not amounting to drive-by shooting but that creates a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to another person.'” Andrew C. Huff, Washington criminal defense attorney explains EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com

“With this charge, it’s not your intent to hurt someone necessarily, but your actions are considered reckless and injury results to another. This offense is a gross misdemeanor meaning the maximum penalty is a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine. A judge rarely sentences a person to the full jail term as this is simply the maximum penalty for any gross misdemeanor,” Huff continues.

“Another potential charge could be ‘Reckless Endangerment-1st Degree,’ which is a felony. For this charge to be filed, a prosecutor would have to determine whether it would be proper considering the lack of criminal history, her age and the facts of the case. I would be surprised if they charged her with a felony,” Huff reveals.

Police are now publicly identifying the person who pushed a teenager off a 60-foot bridge in Washington state. pic.twitter.com/PFMC4TeUTA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 15, 2018

“Since Ms. Smith has not been charged yet, it is hard to say if it is a good sign she might get off completely because we don’t know how long the investigation actually took. But it sounds like investigators have already spoken to witnesses and it’s now in the hands of the prosecutor. I would expect a decision within the next week or so,” Huff tells us.

Even if Taylor escapes jail time, Jordan can still sue her for the trauma she inflicted on her by shoving her off a bridge. In addition to her physical injuries, Jordan was terrified she was going to die. “The amount Jordan could sue for in a civil suit has to be based on the level of damages she suffered. You start with the cost of medical bills, any lost wages, and then determine what the pain/suffering amounts to, or the physical and emotional toll this has taken on her. Based on what I know about Jordan’s injuries and assuming a full recovery, I would guess $100,000-150,000,” Huff says.