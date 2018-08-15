Simon Cowell Teases Fifth Harmony & One Direction Getting Back Together: ‘Do It’

Just like the rest of us, Simon Cowell, 58, is hoping our favorite pop music super groups will reunite! While backstage at America’s Got Talent on August 14, the show’s executive producer was completely candid about the future of the now defunct groups, Fifth Harmony, and One Direction. When asked about the possibility that they will make a comeback, Simon had an incredibly positive outlook! “Bloody right! Yeah! Pretty sure! When it comes to Fifth Harmony and One Direction, I would love to get them back together again, but it is up to them!” Simon said. He also mentioned that he believes when the 1D guys finally return to the spotlight, they will be stronger than ever! “Personally, I feel they will like it the second time around, because they have done it and have nothing to prove! I think there would be a demand for it, and I think they would have fun. Just do it!” he urged.

Directioners and Harmonizers alike had their hearts shattered when their beloved bands broke up, and Simon totally feels that pain. The thought of them never reuniting is a hurtful one for him! “I would be very unhappy! With the amount of hits that they have and because they had times away, I think they would expect and probably enjoy the second time around. I just have that feeling!” the reality television judge said.

1D called it quits back in 2016, and their beloved Directioners were heartbroken! While Louis Tomlinson, 26, Harry Styles, 24, Liam Payne, 24, Zayn Malik, 25, and Niall Horan, 24, are all busy with their solo careers, many fans just don’t think it’s the same without all five guys together. Fifth Harmony split ways in early 2018, announcing an indefinite hiatus. Much like One Direction, they were Simon Cowell’s reality show mentees, and he completely took them under his wing! “Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” the note began. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!” they said in a statement at the time.

If there’s one thing Simon’s learned, it’s that you can’t rush a good thing. “With those guys, I have learned it has to come from them and not me, and if they wanted to, we would give it a shot. Obviously, they are enjoying their time off, but when they get to the point that they want to do it, they should do it – and when they do it, then it will be huge!” he said.