Sia, is that you? The singer stepped out without her signature wig and was completely unrecognizable! See the picture below!

Sia, 42, ditched her famous two-toned wig while attending an event in Los Angeles on August 14, and she looked absolutely gorgeous! The “Chandelier” singer keeps a ow profile most days, hiding under her classic blunt bob, but she bared all at Netflix’s Ozark taste-makers event in Los Angeles that night. The fresh-faced star stunned with a dewy complexion, a pink pout, and mile long lashes. Sia is so beautiful underneath that mysterious wig of hers!

It’s a rarity for the pop singer to be seen without her wig of disguise, but she was all smiles as cameras flashed at the event! Sia looked effortlessly chic in a one-shouldered black top and pants to match. In place of her well-known wig, Sia rocked her natural blonde locks. Her waves were a far cry from the slick straight bob we are so used to seeing Sia with. If we didn’t know better, we wouldn’t have recognized her!

The singer has talked about the reasonings behind her mysterious public persona in the past. “It’s for fun and for privacy,” Sia told “Good Morning America” co-anchor Lara Spencer, 49, back in 2016. “I’ve been walking around New York this whole time. I don’t need security detail. I don’t need anything special. I just walk around and I can do that and that’s a real luxury when you’re in my industry.” She also opened up to Ellen Degeneres, 60, about her anonymity in 2015. “If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous,” she’s explained. “Imagine the stereotypical, highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character and apply it to every teenager with a computer in the entire world.” Sounds rough!

This past March, Sia teamed up with Diplo, and British artist Labrinth to release their quirky single, “Genius.” The one-off release came as part of the trio’s newly formed project called LSD. The song came with an accompanying animated video, and of course, the animations even included Sia’s wig at one point! Sia may be well-known for her veil of hair, but we’re loving her fresh-faced look!