Shakira, Kim Kardashian & More Superstars Wearing See-Through Pants

See-through clothing is super on trend right now, so it’s a no brainer that celebs have started rocking bottoms made out of translucent fabrics. See pics of Shakira, Bella Hadid and more celebs wearing sheer pants.

If you’re looking to spice up your wardrobe, sheer pants might be the way to go. They’re sexy, yet still more socially acceptable to wear out in public as opposed to just walking outside in your underwear. There’s also something incredibly daring about them (probably because you will be showing your underwear.) But if you’re unsure whether these translucent bottoms can even look good on a human person, we put together a gallery of celebs rocking them to convince you.

We saw the trend most recently on Shakira. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 41, rocked a pair of sheer, patchwork tights while performing at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 10, 2018 as part of her El Dorado World Tour. She paired her bottoms with a dark grey graphic t-shirt that featured an illustration of a tiger. The ensemble was rounded out with black arm warmers and chunky boots.

But you don’t need to be on stage in front of thousands of people to rock see-through pants. The trend, like see-through tops, works well on a night out. Kim Kardashian turned heads in Sept. 2017 when she stepped out during New York Fashion Week in black tights, a thong, bandeau bra and oversized leather jacket. While she totally owned the look – and everyone thought it was intentional – she did admit that she didn’t realize how sheer her tights really were.

In Feb. 2018, the social media maven took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her sheer tights look. In the image, she could be seen wearing the outfit with her hair in a towel, and the pants are noticeably more opaque (but still see-through). “FBF to that time in NY when I didn’t think my pants would photograph that see thru #NYFW,” she captioned the post. Hey, I didn’t say this trend was risk-free! Check out the gallery above to see more celebrities in sheer pants.