‘Shadowhunters’ Star Emeraude Toubia: ‘I Didn’t Expect That Ending’ To The Series Finale

We are totally still aboard the #SaveShadowhunters train! HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Shadowhunters’ star Emeraude Toubia about the final episodes of the beloved Freeform series.

The Shadowhunters fandom and the cast was left shocked when the show was shockingly cancelled in June 2018 after just three seasons. The series will air the second half of its third season in 2019 and wrap up with a special two-part finale. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Emeraude Toubia, who plays Izzy, about what’s in store for the finale and whether or not doors will be left open to come back a few years down the road.

“Oh, everything could come back! The ending is something that I didn’t expect, and it is something different, but I was crying a lot on my way back to Canada to do the final two episodes of the show,” Emeraude told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Teen Choice Awards. “And I didn’t expect that ending to happen so… It is going to be really nice for everyone to see.”

Thankfully, we still have 12 episodes left until we are forced to say goodbye to the show we love so much. Emeraude couldn’t reveal too many specifics about the episodes to come, but she did say this: “I’m super bad, so here I go! I never follow rules. So you can expect a lot of Sizzy. It is going to get very heated, and there is going to be fire — literally!”

Shadowhunters took home the Teen Choice Award for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show, and Matthew Daddario won Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor. Fans have shown just how much they love the show and the cast since the sudden cancellation. The hashtag #SaveShadowhunters is all over Twitter and has been for weeks now. Fans are not giving up, nor should they. Keep the hope, Angels! Shadowhunters will return in spring 2019.