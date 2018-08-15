Filmmaker Sarah Ullman: ‘Pick One Cause That Matters To You & Get Out Of Bed On Election Day’

Still not convinced you need to vote in the 2018 midterm elections? Filmmaker and One Vote At A Time founder Sarah Ullman is here to tell you just how crucial it is to make it to the polls.

Sarah Ullman has devoted her life to getting out the vote. Not only is she an accomplished director and writer, but she’s also the founder of a grassroots SuperPAC called “One Vote At A Time,” which creates political campaign ads made exclusively by female filmmakers. Ullman believes in a better future for the people of the United States, and she intends to do everything in her power to inspire people to get involved in politics! But none of that’s possible unless we actually vote. Ullman has faith that Millennials and the older members of Gen-Z, who are just turning 18, understand that and will show up to the polls in November for the 2018 midterms.

“I think young people are actually awake to the reasons why voting is important and how it literally impacts their lives in a really visceral way,” Ullman said in conversation with HollywoodLife. “They’re seeing seeing their friends be gunned down in schools, and they’re understanding that the reason their friends are dying is because of a lack of inaction by the people in office — which I think is reason enough for people to want to exercise their power to vote.”

The voter turnout for midterm elections, though, is dismal. Over the past 60 years, only about 40% of voters made it to the polls for midterm elections. Whereas, in presidential elections over the same time, 50-60% of voting-age Americans voted (still disappointing). While our younger voters are eager to vote and make a difference, they may be unaware of how impactful a vote in the midterms can be. Voting in the midterms this November affords us the power to turn Congress from red to blue. Power shifts from the bottom to the top. If you’re unhappy with how things are going in the White House, the first course of action is to vote in the midterms — don’t just wait for every four years to roll around.

Ullman said that she thinks getting people to vote in the midterms is “harder [because] it’s lower profile, meaning media doesn’t cover it as much. The elections are for in your own community, it’s people you might know. It’s just on a much smaller scale, so I think that people don’t have a sense of what the results are. But in times like these, it becomes pretty stark and clear what the impact is. I’m hopeful that that will change.

“When you turn your tap on is there clean water that comes out of it? When your mom gets cancer, will she be able to get treatment, or go to the hospital, or would it be considered a pre-existing condition? They’re such real, impactful things, and my hope is that people pick one [cause] that matters to them, and get out of bed on election day and make it to the polls,” she said.

If you still haven’t registered to vote, you can do that right now, here on HollywoodLife.com! Use the embedded module below, powered by our partner, Rock The Vote. See you in November at the polls!

Ullman certainly knows what she’s talking about. She started her SuperPAC in the wake of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in 2016.

“It was just so overwhelmingly terrible and it put me in a really hopeless, sad place of feeling angry and upset that all these young people were murdered in cold blood. And that we weren’t doing anything about it. And I think that — I’m not a person that sits well in anger or hopelessness. So she established One Vote At A Time, a female-driven group that produces campaign ads strictly for candidates who are for gun control, and who are pro-choice.

She produced campaign ads for 19 candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates during the 2017 election cycle. That election sparked a “blue wave”; fifteen Virginia Democrats flipped seats from Republican to Democrat! Sarah worked with ten of those individuals. Talk about results.

To learn more about Ullman’s incredible body of work, visit her site here — and don’t forget to vote!