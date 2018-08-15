We’re seeing double! Salma’s daughter Valentina is only ten, but she looks just like her momma. Click here for more sweet shots of their GNO!

These girls just want to have fun! Salma Hayek, 51, took her 10-year-old daughter Valentina for a night out with two of her friends and one her own. But instead of simply eating dinner at Madeo in West Hollywood, the mother/daughter pair also stopped for pics with their group outside of the restaurant. With one hand on their hip and the other behind their head, the whole girl gang looked fab in their matching poses — and like they were having so much fun! They couldn’t seem to stop laughing. And even though Salma’s French billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 56, was there, he respected their girls night and hung back while they took one silly photograph after another.

Did we mention Valentina was a total fashion plate? She was the epitome of comfy and cute in a green sweater, a pair of cuffed jeans and bright pink slides. Her mom was more dressed up in a black maxi dress and matching hat, her long waves down and loose around her face. Her mini-me had her hair pulled back and away from her face, which really showed off their shared genes. There’s no denying that these two are related! And can we just say, Valentina is pretty dang lucky to be sharing her momma’s genes because Salma is absolutely ageless! She posted a bikini pic on Instagram this weekend that showed off her amazing figure, and the fact that she’s over 50 is blowing our minds.

Since she doesn’t share pics of her daughter very often, these silly shots of them are extra special! We can’t believe how much Salma and her daughter look alike.

All we really want to know is, how can we score an invite to their next girls night out? These lovely ladies look like they’re having the time of their lives — we want in!