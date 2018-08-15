Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Slaying Summer Style In Ruffle Crop Tops

Flouncy, feminine tops are having a moment right now! See pics of Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more stylish stars who have been rocking ruffles on cute crop tops.

Summer may be on the way out, but we’re not ready to let go of our warmer weather wardrobe just yet. Thankfully, there are a few trends that have transcended seasons. As we reported in May, ruffles were spring’s hottest trend – but we’ve found ourselves still loving them in August. From flounce tops to structured shirts, there are plenty of ways to rock a ruffled crop top, and we love them all.

If you’re not convinced that these feminine details are having a moment, just check out Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram. The lip-kit mogul is mostly known for her sexy, edgier style, but she still owns a few sweet silhouettes in her closet.

On Aug. 10, Kylie rocked a black crop top with ruffle trim that caught our eye even more than the vintage Rolls Royce she was posing next to (it was a birthday gift from boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott, natch.) The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kept her look casual with high-waisted mom jeans, black lace-up boots and a matching leather handbag. We could totally see this look working long into October – just add a jacket!

Gigi Hadid has also made a case for ruffles this summer. She stepped out in New York City on July 19 while sporting a tangerine crop top with bubble sleeves from brand Slashed By Tia. Her beauty look was particularly feminine, with her wearing her hair in long, gorgeous waves and opting for an orange nail polish to match her shirt. The supermodel pulled the entire look together with Re/Done flood jeans, a bright bucket bag, and suede strappy heels. Get clicking through the gallery above to see how even more stars styled their ruffle crop tops and flounce shirt!