Nicki Minaj Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Sexy Video After Slamming Ex Safaree & Tyga

Nicki Minaj clearly has zero regret after exposing Safaree and Tyga’s hairline transplants! The rapper revealed major cleavage in a sexy, new video and you’ve got to see it!

Nicki Minaj, 35, bares her breasts in Burberry just one day after telling the world about Tyga, 28, and Safaree Samuels’, 37, hair transplants! The rapper took to Instagram to show off some “classic sh-t” — a video of her cleavage on full display in a skin-tight top with the design house’s signature beige, black and white pattern. In the video, Nicki donned a massive, diamond “Chun-Li” chain and an Instagram flower filter as jammed to her song “Barbie Dreams” off her new album, Queen. — Watch the sexy video below!

The outspoken rapper rocked bright, long blonde hair while she rode in a car with a friend to an undisclosed location. However, Nicki was still in New York City at the time she shot the video on her phone, as she just wrapped an appearance on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night (August 13). Nicki’s been making her rounds to promote her new 19-track album, and even added the talk show host to her lyrics on “Barbie Dreams” when she appeared on the show.

Nicki is clearly not sweating the small stuff (or hairline buzz), after she told the world that both her ex, Safaree and Tyga both underwent medical hair transplants. After she went off on her ex in a radio interview with Funkmaster Flex on August 14, where she claimed he cheated on her with prostitutes and stole her credit cards, Nicki took to Twitter to ignite more fires. “I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!!” she tweeted about Safaree, also adding that she was the one who dropped thousands so he could get the procedure done. “It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!”

Nicki then revealed Safaree’s apparent procedure was done by Tyga’s doctor! — “Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!” she wrote. While Safaree has yet to respond to that claim (probably since he was busy tweeting about the others), Tyga did.

Instead of denying it or fighting back, T-Raww took it in stride and fessed up. He even used the opportunity to plug his doctor! With a screenshot uploaded to his Twitter account, Tyga admitted Ziering Medical was where he got his new hairline. “The 🔌. Tellem Tyga sent u,” the “Taste” rapper tweeted.