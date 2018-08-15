Lyric McHenry’s Family Suspects Foul Play — Believe She Died Elsewhere & Was Dumped On Sidewalk

A day after Lyric McHenry’s body was found on a New York street her grief-stricken relatives and friends have their own theory about what happened to the pregnant reality TV star.

The family of pregnant former reality TV star Lyric McHenry is – naturally – still reeling from her death. The 26-year-old’s body was found on a street in the Bronx, New York in the early hours of Aug. 14, and the details of how she was found paint a seedy picture. Lyric was wearing nothing but a pajama top and her underwear. Police suspect a drugs overdose and she was found with a plastic bag of cocaine, according to the New York Daily News. But, now those close to her are fighting back, according to the Daily Mail on Aug. 15.

Friends of the McHenry family spoke to the Mail, including Ardis Irvine, an 86-year-old retired lawyer who lives next door to Lyric’s mom Jennifer McHenry in Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles. She said, “She didn’t die at the place they found her. She didn’t live in the Bronx, though she lived in New York. She was partying for her birthday. She was found in a pajama top, no pants, and a little pouch with some cocaine in it. Her knees were all scraped up, so either she was dumped there or she crawled trying to get out of that area and then she passed out.”

Another person, who didn’t want to be named, added, “I knew her personally. She was friends with my cousin. She was over at my house probably about a month ago. It’s sad. I don’t see how you can overdose like that. Why would you be on cocaine when you’re pregnant? It doesn’t add up. It seems like there’s some foul play involved.”

Lyric may not have been a household name, but she appeared on EJNYC on E! with her BFF EJ Johnson, the 26-year-old son of NBA legend Magic Johnson. EJ wished his bestie a happy birthday, days before she died, by posting a photo of them together with friends on his Instagram page. He wrote on Aug. 6, “@Lyric_leigh words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you in my life. Your constant love, respect and companionship gives [sic] me the confidence to live my truth every single day and I am so blessed that, even as baby divas, we recognized the greatness in each other. I love you.”