Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse’s Twitter Accounts Get Hacked, Bizarre Nude Pic Shared

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s Twitter accounts were unfortunately hacked into within one day of each other and a shocking nude photo the hacker claims is Lili was posted.

Oh no! Lili Reinhart, 21, and boyfriend Cole Sprouse, 26, both had their Twitter accounts hacked into and the result was quite bizarre. Cole was the victim of the hacking first on Aug. 13 and Lili took to her own Twitter to tweet about the incident. “Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. F**k people who do that, seriously,” her frustrated tweet read. Then on Aug. 15, Lili got subjected to the same act when her account was hacked. The hacker instantly posted a tweet to her account along with a nude photo of a woman the hacker claimed was Lili. “Shouldn’t have talked sh*t about us, here’s to lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud,” the message read.

Shortly after the tweet was posted, it was found out that the pic wasn’t actually of Lili and instead was a random 2012 photo from a pornographic website. In addition to the shocking pic, several other tweets were posted along with a livestream but it was all deleted 20 minutes later. Although it was definitely an unwanted occurrence, celebrities are often hacked so sadly it’s not entirely surprising but we’re glad both Cole and Lili were able to take care of things quickly!

We’re not sure who would have enough beef with the couple to want to do something like hacking their accounts and neither Cole or Lili seem to know either. Or at least haven’t publicly stated any names. Either way, when they’re not calling out hackers, Cole and Lili seem to be enjoying their relationship. They recently attended the 2018 Teen Choice Awards together on Aug. 12 and they looked adorable.

Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. Fuck people who do that, seriously. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 14, 2018

We hope Cole and Lili don’t let the hacker bother them too much! Even though it can be frustrating, there’s only so many precautions celebs can take on social media. Being in the public eye definitely comes with its ups and downs but hopefully they won’t have to go through anything like that again.