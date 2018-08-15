Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Finally Getting Engaged? — Spotted Trying On Massive Diamond Rings

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a blissful relationship and a beautiful baby daughter. We’ve got details on how they were spotted checking out diamond rings and could be the next engaged celeb couple.

With so many celebrity couples getting engaged this summer after literally just weeks of dating, it seems only right that Travis Scott, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 21, should be thinking about getting married. They share a beautiful six month old daughter Stormi Webster and of all the Kar-Jenner sisters, Ky has the most solid relationship when it comes to super loyal Travis. They’ve been together for 16 blissful months. The couple hit up one of the family’s go-to jewelers in Calabasas and were spotted looking at massive engagement rings!

“Kylie was spotted trying on engagement rings at Polachek’s Jewelry store in Calabasas earlier this week. She was in there with Travis and they were both shopping around for a bunch of different things. He was looking at watches and bracelets and she was checking out necklaces and looking at some watches for herself too. But then they both spent some time checking out the huge diamond engagement rings,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“She was trying on these rings with massive rocks, they must have been 4 to 5 carats or maybe even bigger. She was smiling and Travis seemed happy about it too. Kylie looked like she made a few decisions before leaving with a few smaller items and looking really happy,” the eyewitness adds. Kylie’s got very specific tastes so maybe she was letting Travis know what kind of cuts she favors in a diamond.

The pair is already such a power couple, as Kylie has been declared a near-billionaire by Forbes magazine thanks to her cosmetics empire while Travis just dropped one of the best received albums of the year with his new disc Astroworld. The couple even appeared together for their first major magazine cover, landing the August issue of GQ with Kylie doing a sexy straddle over Travis in a one piece swimsuit. Older sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have had their men go through cheating scandals, with Kourt dumping boyfriend of over a year Younes Bendjima last week while Khloe is still trying to forgive baby daddy Tristan Thompson for allegedly stepping out on her when she was nine months pregnant. Meanwhile Travis has remained loving and faithful to Kylie. Getting married just seems like the next perfect step.