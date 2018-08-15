Kylie Jenner Looks Just Like Kim With Blonde Hair & Sexy Skintight Bodysuit In Hot New Selfies

Kim? Kylie? We’re kind of stumped over which sister’s posing in the hot new pics Kylie posted on her Instagram last night with a blonde bob because the resemblance is uncanny! See the wild side-by-side here!

Good looks run in the family! Kylie Jenner, 21, took style cues from big sister Kim Kardashian, 36, yet again, and debuted a bleached blonde bob. The resemblance to Kim is absolutely uncanny when you see side-by-side pics of the sisters both rocking the same hairdo. It helps that Kylie’s also wearing a skintight bodysuit with large cutouts — a hallmark of Kim’s personal style. Kylie’s basically doing Kim Kardashian cosplay right now. Scroll down to see the side-by-side of Kylie and Kim with blonde hair and freak out!

Kylie didn’t acknowledge that she was totally biting her sister’s style, but her fans absolutely recognized it. Some called her a “Kim clone!” Interestingly, one person said she looked more like Khloe Kardashian, not Kim. Hmm… we can see it, actually. Khloe had this same hairstyle for awhile, too! Kylie joked in the caption of her pic that she was dressed like this to take her Maserati to Jamba Juice. Can you imagine?

Kylie debuted her platinum locks for her 21st birthday party, where she twinned with Kim again! She still had long hair then, but their outfits were almost identical. They both looked like Barbie dolls in hot pink, satin dresses. Kim’s was skintight, featured a large cutout under her bust, and showed off ample cleavage. Aside from having long sleeves, Kylie’s featured all of the above! Great minds think alike, right?

So, this isn’t the first time Kylie twinned with Kim, and we doubt it will be the last. Right now, Kim’s personal style consists of nothing but grey cotton lingerie and Yeezy sneakers. Countdown to Kylie wearing the same thing!